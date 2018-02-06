The following defendants from Hartlepool have been dealt with by magistrates

The following cases were dealth with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Paul Dawes, 43, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, including a drug rehabilitation requirement, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £141.39 in fines and compensation for theft and possession of amphetamine.

Tracey Middleton, 45, of Penrith Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £175 in fines costs, and compensation for theft, and ordered to forfeit two foil lined bags and three pliers.

Terry Tyers, 36, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £368 compensation for theft.

Mark Lockwood, 37, of Longfellow Walk, Hartlepool, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs for driving with drugs over the legal limit.

John Carroll, 30, Frederic Street, Hartlepool, was entenced to a community order of 18 months, a curfew of four months, 30 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £385 in fines, costs, and compensation for two offences of intentionally exposing his genitals.

Rachel Alexander, 22, of Blakelock Gardens, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £369 and given six driving licence penalty points for driving without insurance.

William Harrison, 19, of Lealholm Road, Hartlepool, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay fines and costs of £235 for driving with drugs over the legal limit, and driving without insurance.

Eric Thayne, 47, of Throston Grange Lane, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £47.20 compensation for theft.