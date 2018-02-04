The following Hartlepool defendants were dealt with for offences including theft, drugs and assaulting a police officer

The following cases were dealth with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Lee Mason, 39, of Percy Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £1,100 in fines and costs for assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour.

Louise Ryan, 42, of Howard Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to seven days in prison and ordered to pay £19.99 compensation for theft.

Michael Mathieson, 33, of Birch Walk, Hartlepool was ordered to pay fines and costs of £315 for obstructing a police officer and breaching bail.

Stevie Howe, 42, of Borrowdale Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £91 compensation for four offences of theft, and for breaching a suspended sentence.

Carl Parvin, 27, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, was given a a curfew of six weeks for failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence.

Carl Waller, 29, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £20 compensation for theft.

Kirsty Bates, 38, of Longfellow Walk, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and cost of £235, and given six driving licence penalty points for driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

Shay Rowbotham, 20, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, a curfew of 57 days, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £70 compensation for two offences of theft and one offence of vehicle interference.

Anthony Hamilton, 24, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £225.62 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft and for failing to provide a sample of saliva when required to do so.

Mark Kitching, 42, of Masefield Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £17 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft.