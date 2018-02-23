The following people were dealt with for theft, assault and drugs offences

The following people from Hartlepool were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Darren Bowes, 45, of The Maltings, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, a driving ban of six months, and ordered to pay £170 costs for criminal damage and driving while disqualified.

John Mason, 38, of Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £170 costs for producing a class B drug.

David McGill, 21, of Kelvin Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £527 in costs and compensation for criminal damage and two offences of assault.

Mark Turner, 25, of Willow Walk, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £85 costs for breach of non-molestation order.

James Wright, 28, of Everett Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of six months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay costs and compensation of £400 for assault.

Paul Robinson, 34 of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £658 for being drunk and disorderly and for failing to surrender to bail.

Andrew Tobin, 36, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of six months, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £438.65 compensation for four offences of theft.

Donna Stokes, 39, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of six months and ordered to pay £105 costs for theft.

Edward Franklin, 34, of Whitburn Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £115 costs for two offences of theft and for breaching a community order.

Philip Keenan, 38, of Jarvis Walk, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 14 days in prison for failing to comply with the release supervision requirements of a previous sentence.

Jack Heywood, 20, of Cundall Road, Hartlepool, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay fines and costs of £569 for driving with drugs over the legal limit.