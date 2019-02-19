The Hartlepool group which is just Tri-mendous .... and you could be a part of it!

Fancy getting fit in style in Hartlepool?

The Tri-Life Warriors - a group which was only set up three years ago - is going strong with dozens of members on board.

It's full house for a Warriors coached swimming session.

But the team is hoping even more new recruits will find out more by coming along to an open day on Sunday, March 3, between 1pm and 4pm at the High Tunstall Life Centre.

Group founder Matt Turnbull said: “It is open for all ages and abilities from eight years old to 100! We only ask that juniors are accompanied by an adult and both juniors and seniors are in good health.”

Visitors can try a range of 30-minute taster sessions and demonstrations including a static bike, strength and conditioning, a duathlon “Brick” Session (which is a repeated bike to run), a Wattbike challenge competition, and a question and answer session with triathletes who have represented Great Britain as well as experienced athletes and coaches.

There’s a chance to take part in a run conditioning session and, for those who come back later, there’s a coached swim session at 6pm in the Life Centre Pool.

Matt added: “We will be offering a free membership to both the winner of the Wattbike challenge as well as a membership from a free prized draw.”

Tri-Life can already boast a string of amazing achievements.

Matt himself completed a challenge where he did an Iron Man triathlon every day for seven days, raising £10,000 for the Tiny Lives charity.

It held its own aquathlon for youngsters last year, along with High Tunstall, and Tri-Life members have taken part in numerous major events from duathlons to triathlons.

Tri-Life triathlete Steve Pollock gets in the zone for an event.

And later in 2019, six Tri-Life members will be swimming the English Channel to raise money for charity.

But it is not all about multi-sports challenges for the organisation.

Matt said: “We held our inaugural beach clean. It was a day in August spent baggng plastic and waste from our beach and trying to protect sea life from discarded and burried fishing nets. Over 10 bags of rubbish were collected and Junior Warriors were rewarded with ice cream.”

With Tri-Life’s help, members have gained all sorts of skills such as learning how to mount and dismount a bike and important bike handling skills.

Warriors get ready to tackle a cold water swim.

To find out more about the group, people can visit the Facebook page at The Warriors - Tri-life Triathlon, go to the website at https://www.tri-life-triathlon.co.uk, or get along to the open day at High Tunstall Life Centre on Sunday, March 3.

Warriors pictured at their waste collection day last year.

Tri-Life Warriors at the Big Lime Aquathlon last year.