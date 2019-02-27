The standout moments from the final episode of Skint Britain: Friends Without Benefits

The last episode of Skint Britain Friends Without Benefits highlighted the desperate situation both landlords and tenants are in now that Universal Credit has been rolled out in Hartlepool.

The three-part Channel 4 series came to a conclusion tonight, with the final episode focusing on how Hartlepool landlords are being forced to evict tenants on Universal Credit who owe them thousands in rent arrears.

Kevin is one of the landlords who appears in the documentary.'Image by Channel 4.

Universal Credit, which is aimed at getting people on benefits back to work, replaces six other benefits with a single monthly payment for people out of work or on a low income.

Here are the standout moments from the documentary:

Billy and Julie run a letting agency in Hartlepool. 'Image by Channel 4.

6 minutes in: Sad scenes show a tenant being evicted from a property for failing to pay their rent.

Letting agent Billy says the tenant owes him more than £2,000 in rent arrears, so he has been forced to come down to the property to change the locks.

The scene shows the struggle faced by both the landlords and the tenants affected by Universal Credit.

The show's commentary says in areas where Universal Credit has been introduced the number of tenants in rent arrears has doubled.

Jayde appears on the documentary which follows her struggle to find a property after falling into debt. 'Image by Channel 4.

He says: "I used to get one big cheque from the council for everybody's rent, but these days because of Universal Credit I have to run around and chase everybody up.

"It's hard."

11 minutes: The documentary shows the struggle faced by 22-year-old Sophie when she attempts to sign up for Universal Credit.

She has epilepsy and ADHD and finds herself unable to get through the application process.

She is scraping by on money she makes selling items she has bought from a charity shop.

The documentary says one in five people don't even manage to complete the application process.

15 minutes: Mum Mandy is struggling to get by after her rent has been paid.

She has to beg her electrical company for emergency credit after her electricity was cut off and is then dealt with another blow when her water company knocks on her door asking to be paid.

Her situation reduces her to tears and her family says she is embarrassed as she has never been in debt until Universal Credit was brought in.

19 minutes: Billy and his mother have run their letting agency in Hartlepool for 20 years, but since the introduction of Universal Credit, which pays rent directly to the tenant instead of the landlord, they have seen rent arrears go through the roof.

Of the 18 tenants they have on Universal Credit, 10 of them are in arrears.

The show says that every time tenants get behind it’s the letting agents and landlords who take the hit and houses risk being repossessed.

28 minutes: Mum Jayde is in a desperate situation as she needs to find a house to regain custody of her two children.

But after racking up debts with previous landlords and struggling to to find a place she can afford, it's proving almost impossible.

31 minutes: Shocking scenes show loan shark violently collecting a debt from someone who is struggling on benefits.

46 minutes: Sophie runs out of money and loses her home. She is faced with sharing a tent on the outskirts of town with her friend.

50 minutes: The future looks brighter for mum Jayde who manages to find a house to rent so she is hopeful she will get her kids back.

As Universal Credit continues to spark debate the Government says it is making changes to make the system fairer and does allow some individuals to request rent is paid direct to the landlord.

