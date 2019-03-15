The Urban Birder recommends Hartlepool Headland as one of his favourite places to spot birds

Celebrity ornithologist David Lindo has revealed his favourite places to spot birds - and it includes Hartlepool Headland.

From March 20, a new season welcomes a multitude of winged species to our shores.

Broadcaster and writer David Lindo has made it his mission to introduce new audiences to the joys of birding in urban environments.

He's keen to dispel the myth that observing our feathered friends is a nerdy activity - and says that on the contrary, it's becoming rather cool.

Lindo describes the Headland as "a bit of an oddity as a birding venue."

"To the average eye, it is just a neighbourhood by the coast; to a birder, it is a potential oasis.

"During spring, many migrant birds make first landfall along the east coast, including this headland.

"In bumper years, tired birds can be found in the residents' gardens and even on their houses."

His own fascination with birds started when, at the age of three, his mum recalls him going missing during a family gathering.

A search party was dispatched and they eventually found him standing outside a churchyard, watching magpies. He hasn't stopped since.

With spring around the corner, now is one of the best times to go birdwatching - and you don't need to travel far.

These are The Urban Birder's Top 10 birdwatching spots in the UK.

1. Wormwood Scrubs, London

2. Lundy Island, Bristol

3. Alderney, Channel Islands

4. Conwy RSPB Reserve, North Wales

5. Barons Haugh RSPB Reserve, Motherwell, Scotland

6. Walthamstow Wetlands, London

7. Hartlepool Headland, County Durham

8. Hull

9. Belfast Lough RSPB Reserve, Northern Ireland

10. Saltholme RSPB Reserve, Middlesbrough