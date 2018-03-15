Theft, assault and driving offences dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Bethany Swanson, 20, of Hudson Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 15 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £166.65 compensation and costs for three offences of theft.

David Carey, 42, of Deerpool Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £785 in costs and compensation for assault.

Chantelle Alton, 32, of Monarch Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 30 days of rehabilitation activity, banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £85 costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Christopher Wray, 32, of Church Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £110 in fines and costs for threatening behaviour.

Jacob Bates, 24, of Straker Street, Hartlepool, was discharged absolutely for possession of a class B drug.

David Hindmarch, 38, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £85.60 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft.

Jayne Mincher, 48, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, a curfew of 12 weeks, and ordered to pay £85 costs for three offences of theft.

Michelle Luke, 45, of Everett Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £25 compensation for theft.