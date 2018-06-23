Theft, assault, fraud and threatening behaviour: Hartlepool defendants sentenced by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Claire Ross, 34, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison for theft and breach of a suspended sentence.

Mitchell Ferguson, 20, of Bodmin Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 40 hours of unpaid work, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £100 compensation for assault.

Justin Robert-Wharton, 39, of South Parade, Hartlepool, was disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Gary Malcolm, 45, of Alverstone Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 80 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £170 costs for breach of a restraining order.

Bryn Hecker, 20, of Burbank Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of six months and ordered to pay £60 costs for threatening behaviour.

Cheryl Barker, 35, of Grasmere Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £176 compensation for theft and fraud.

John Weatherill, 53, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of three months, a curfew for 12 weeks, and ordered to pay fines and costs of £70 for theft.

Stacey Hamilton, 54, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £330 in fines and costs for smoking in a smoke-free zone.