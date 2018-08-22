Theft, dodgy benefit claims and drugs and motoring offences dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

James Casey, 36, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, was sentenced to six weeks in prison for breach of a restraining order.

John Newcombe, 44, of Granville Avenue, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £125 for using an unlicensed vehicle.

Gary Cooper, 28, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £155 in fines and costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Warren Oliver, 25, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £235 for vehicle interference, and possession of a class B drug.

Samantha Gibbon, 32, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 120 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £490 compensation for theft.

Heather Otway, 32, of Borrowdale Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 160 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £170 costs for failing to notify a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to benefits.

Michael Jewson, 36, of Fleet Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 80 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £705 costs for breach of a restraining order.

Julie Pearson, 37, of Miers Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £62.50 costs for theft.