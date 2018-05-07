Theft, driving offences and drug possession among Hartlepool cases dealt with by magistrates

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court earlier today.
The following Hartlepool cases were heard at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Alan Bates, 37, of Fulthorpe Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £29.94 compensation for theft.

Jack Heywood, 21, of Cundall Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £298.90 in costs and compensation for theft.

Matthew Muir, 47, of Church Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 40 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £220.50 in costs and compensation for three offences of theft.

Jonathan Bates, 37, of Bowness Close, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £125 costs for possession of a bladed article and possession of class A and class C drugs.

Paul Carr, 48, of Mariner’s Point, Hartlepool, was disqualified from driving for six months, and ordered to pay £230 in fines and costs for driving without insurance, and for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Pamela Harper. 44, of Croft Terrace, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £125 costs for two offences of failing to declare a change of circumstances to obtain benefit.