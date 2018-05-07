Theft, driving offences and drug possession among Hartlepool cases dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were heard at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Alan Bates, 37, of Fulthorpe Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £29.94 compensation for theft.

Jack Heywood, 21, of Cundall Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £298.90 in costs and compensation for theft.

Matthew Muir, 47, of Church Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 40 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £220.50 in costs and compensation for three offences of theft.

Jonathan Bates, 37, of Bowness Close, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £125 costs for possession of a bladed article and possession of class A and class C drugs.

Paul Carr, 48, of Mariner’s Point, Hartlepool, was disqualified from driving for six months, and ordered to pay £230 in fines and costs for driving without insurance, and for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Pamela Harper. 44, of Croft Terrace, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £125 costs for two offences of failing to declare a change of circumstances to obtain benefit.