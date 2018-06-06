Theft, drug possession, assault and threatening behaviour offences dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool defendants were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in Middlesbrough:

Ethan Cowens, 20, of Church Street, Seaton Carew, was sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £208.98 compensation for four offences of theft, and possession of a class A drug.

Gary Hughes, 34, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 10 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £140 compensation and costs for two offences of theft.

Dylan Stead, 21, of Muir Grove, Hartlepool, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay fines, costs, and compensation of £245 for criminal damage.

Darren Ainslie, 33, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay fines, costs, and compensation of £320 for assault, threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

Bethany Swanson, 20, of Church Street, Seaton Carew, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 reahabiltation activity days, and ordered to pay £38.98 compensation for three offences of theft.

Jack Heywood, 21, of Cundall Road, Hartlepool, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £415 in fines and costs for two offences of possessing a class B drug.