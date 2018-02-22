Theft, littering and assault of police among latest Hartlepool cases at court

The following defendants from Hartlepool were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Michael Archibald, 34, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, a supervision order of 12 months, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £1,070 compensation for two offences of theft.

Andrew Taylor, 28, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £560 in fines, costs, and compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Kayleigh Fletcher, 27, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £180 for smoking in a prohibited area.

Mahamed Morat, 31, of York Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £350 for littering.

Mark Kitching, 41, of Pinero Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a curfew of eight weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs for theft.

Tracey Middleton, 45, of Penrith Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a curfew of four weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs for theft.

Jayne Turnbull, 28, of Malcolm Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of one year, 180 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £600 compensation for three offences of criminal damage and one offence of harassment.

Sandra Douglas, 50, of Ivy Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of one year, a curfew of eight weeks, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £40 costs for three offences of theft.

Michael Hutchinson, 24, of Dallas Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of one year, 40 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay costs and compensation of £152 for two offences of theft.

Charles Nixon, 40, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £430 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft.