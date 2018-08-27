Theft, motoring offences and drugs possession all dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teessidce Magsitrates’ Court:

Laurence Shipley, 21, of Muir Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 15 rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay £385 in compensation and costs for criminal damage, and failing to stop after an accident.

Aaron Rowley, 28, of Erskine Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £199.97 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft.

Victoria Wanley, 30, of Harcourt Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £155 for threatening behaviour.

Dean Bradley, 32, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for two years, and ordered to pay £200 costs for failing to provide a specimen of breath, and for leaving the scene of an accident.

Adrian Walton, 34, of Raby Gardens, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months, and ordered to pay £70 costs for producing a class B drug.

Marion Walton, 53, of Raby Gardens, Hartlepool, was conditionally discharged for six months, and ordered to pay £70 costs for possession of a class B drug.