There is no place like Hartlepool for generosity, says charity campaigner

A member of the Miles for Men and Walk for Women charity team says there is nowhere like Hartlepool for generosity.

Stephen Picton said they are constantly amazed by how readily people give money to help others in the town who find themselves in difficult circumstances.

The Miles for Men and Walk for Women charity helped raise over £3,000 to pay for Shelley Ellis’ funeral after learning of the tragic loss of the mum of six.

He said: “I’ve always said in Hartlepool if someone falls down it’s not just one hand to lift them up it’s hundreds.

“This town is renowned for it. We put a shout out and get a brilliant response.

“People could have nothing but they feel for that person and they give.

“I have got messages from people in other towns and cities and they can’t believe what Miles for Men do.

“There is nowhere else like it. This town should be a shining example of what giving is all about.”

After several years of making large annual donations to Cancer Research, the charities now use the money they raise to help people in the local community.

Stephen added: “We believe now that all the money raised in the Hartlepool area should be spent helping and assisting people in the region.”