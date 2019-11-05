Have you tried any of these eateries?

These are 10 of the best Chinese restaurants in Hartlepool - according to TripAdvisor

Fancy ditching the cooking and heading out for your evening meal?

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 3:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 3:09 pm

These 10 Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Hartlepool come highly recommended and offer an array of delicious dishes that cater for every craving.

1. Golden River

Praised for its speedy service, good value and tasty choice of dishes, Golden River is a popular choice for Chinese take-out, with reviewers awarding it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating

2. Golden Choi's

Diners have a huge variety of dishes to choose from at this takeaway restaurant, with everything from noodles and rice dishes, to Hong Kong style options and chef specials on the menu

3. Rainbow City Chinese Takeaway

The impressive menu at Rainbow City is sure to cater for every taste and craving, encompassing the likes of seafood, curry, roasted pork, duck, rice and noodle dishes, among others

4. Silver Star Takeaway Ltd

Ideal for a cosy night in, diners can enjoy free prawn crackers with any order over 15.00 GBP and a 1.5L bottle of coke, plus one extra item, with meal orders over 35.00 GBP

