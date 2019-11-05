These are 10 of the best Chinese restaurants in Hartlepool - according to TripAdvisor

These 10 Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Hartlepool come highly recommended and offer an array of delicious dishes that cater for every craving.
1. Golden River
Praised for its speedy service, good value and tasty choice of dishes, Golden River is a popular choice for Chinese take-out, with reviewers awarding it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating
Photo: Google
Copyright:
2. Golden Choi's
Diners have a huge variety of dishes to choose from at this takeaway restaurant, with everything from noodles and rice dishes, to Hong Kong style options and chef specials on the menu
Photo: Google
Copyright:
3. Rainbow City Chinese Takeaway
The impressive menu at Rainbow City is sure to cater for every taste and craving, encompassing the likes of seafood, curry, roasted pork, duck, rice and noodle dishes, among others
Photo: Google
Copyright:
4. Silver Star Takeaway Ltd
Ideal for a cosy night in, diners can enjoy free prawn crackers with any order over 15.00 GBP and a 1.5L bottle of coke, plus one extra item, with meal orders over 35.00 GBP
Photo: Google
Copyright: