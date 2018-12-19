These are the cannabis plants worth £15,000 found in Hartlepool

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £15,000 has been found and dismantled in Hartlepool.

Members of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team today dismantled a cannabis farm in Oxford Road.

The plants were in the front room of a property where they were only partially obscured as the closed venetian blinds at the window were broken.

In total, 25 mature plants with an estimated street value of £15,000 were found and will be disposed of.

Sgt Adrian Dack from Hartlepool Community Safety Team said: “Today’s activity will stop thousands of pounds of drugs from reaching the streets of Hartlepool.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. Drugs cause misery in our communities and we’ll always act on information given about drugs activity.

"Signs of a cannabis farm include a strong smell in the street, curtains permanently closed or windows sealed in a property and often lights on at all times.

“We’d encourage anyone concerned about drugs in their community to contact us on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers and we will take action.”