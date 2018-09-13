These are the Christmas jobs in Hartlepool you can apply for NOW

Christmas Day is just 104 days away and plenty of companies in and around Hartlepool are already advertising temporary vacancies to cover the busy festive period.

The run-up to Christmas is seen as the greatest time of the year. And as retailers become overloaded with shoppers, many companies take on extra staff in order to boost those extra sales.

Here are some of the jobs currently available for those looking for temporary work in the run up to the festive period:

Christmas crew: The Entertainer

You will be offered a contract until late December. Hours wise, most stores will offer a mixture of daytime and evening shifts depending on location and trading hours.

You will need to be flexible to work extra hours and shifts when they need you too, as The Entertainer extend their trading days and operate extra out of hour’s shifts as Christmas approaches.

Day Crew: You will be working primarily on the shop floor approaching and assisting customers, demonstrating toys, helping on the till points and making sure your store remains well presented.

Evening Crew: Your primary role will be to assist in refilling the shop sections and ensuring all store deliveries are completed as quickly and accurately as possible ready for the next days trade.

You are expected to work at least 10 hours a week, earning you a salary of £7.83 per hour (dependant on age) plus a 20% Toy Discount in December.

Christmas team: Debenhams (Middlesbrough)

The department store chain is looking for people to join its Christmas team at its Middlesbrough outlet.

These are temporary positions starting soon and lasting until the end of December. The more availability you have across seven days, the more hours they can offer you as the stores get busier.

Weekend working will be required and the stores will be open seven days a week with extended opening hours.

Wage is £6.64 an hour for those under 21, and £7.83 an hour for those over 21. Benefits include up to 25% staff discount in store and online.

If you are willing to stretch further a field to Sunderland, there are quite a few jobs on offer:

Christmas temporary workers: Royal Mail (Sunderland)

The UK's biggest postal outlet is looking for workers to join it's delivery office in Downhill.

These temporary positions open from October 31 to December 24 with a three shift pattern, daytime & night-time shifts available.

As a mail centre worker, you’d work in one of their sorting offices helping to ensure the mail gets to where it needs to be. This will involve unloading mail from vans, moving it around in trolleys and sorting mail manually. It’s a fast paced warehouse type environment with some of our mail centres, processing over a million items in a single shift

Pay is advertised as £8.43 an hour.

Retail Sales Consultant: Beaverbrooks (Sunderland)

As Sales Consultants at Beaverbrooks, you'll sell stunning pieces of jewellery, watches and diamonds.

The ideal candidate will have passion for customer experience and will love working with colleagues who share the same values and commitment.

And you'll not only have a brilliant instinct, but also an understanding that you’re going to have to put plenty in to get out what you want.

The pay rate is £8.19 an hour, however the hours are not stated on Beaverbrooks website.