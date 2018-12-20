These are the Hartlepool pharmacies which are open over Christmas and New Year

People are being reminded to pick up prescriptions and stock up their medicine cabinets and first aid kits for the festive season.

With temperatures falling, coughs, colds, aches and pains are on the increase, but there are things we can do to prepare.

Some pharmacies are open on the holiday days over the festive period.

Good self-care is about staying well, and ensuring that medicine cabinets and first aid kits are well stocked. Prescriptions should also be collected in advance of bank holidays over Christmas and New Year.

If you do need a pharmacy over the festive period, here's where you'll find one on the key holiday dates:

BILLINGHAM

Boots, 25 Queensway, TS23 2ND. Tel: 01642 553 263.

Some pharmacies are open on the holiday days over the festive period.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 11am-4pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

HARTLEPOOL

Asda, Marina Way, Hartlepool, TS24 0XR. Tel: 01429 239 010

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-1pm, 2pm-6pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm.

Boots, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, TS24 0XR. Tel: 01429 224 068.

Christmas Day: 12pm-2pm.

Boxing Day: 6am-11.40am, 12pm-5pm.

New Year's Day: 10:30am-4.30pm.

Boots, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, TS24 7RW. Tel: 01429 272 718 89.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 10am-4pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-4pm.

Lloyds, 15 Kendal Road, TS25 1QU. Tel: 01429 273 461

Christmas Day: 4pm-6pm.

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Day: Closed.

Pharmacists are an excellent first port of call for advice. They are experts who can advise on minor concerns, such as coughs, colds, tummy troubles, teething, and aches and pains, and you don’t have to book an appointment.

Acting quickly helps ensure that illness is nipped in the bud and could also prevent a trip to see the GP over the busy winter period. A pharmacist will always advise you if they think you need to see a doctor.

By talking to your pharmacist first you can get the advice and medicines you need, to get you on the road to recovery, without having to see a doctor. Plus there’s no need to worry about having private conversations at the counter – many pharmacists offer private consultation rooms.

NHS England’s Medical Director for Cumbria and the North East, Professor Chris Gray, said: “Please don’t get sleighed by an illness this festive period.

“Be prepared by stocking up and ordering your prescriptions as soon as you can and please have a healthy and happy Christmas and New Year.”