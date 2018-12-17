The Front is one of the locations visited by speed camera patrols.

These are the mobile speed camera locations to be aware of in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police operate a number initiatives throughout Hartlepool to reduce driver speed and increase road safety.

Here is the current list of town locations visited by mobile speed camera patrols. Please note that the list is subject to change and that the photographs are not an exact indication of where cameras might be stationed at any given time. County Durham camera locations can be found here.

Cameras have been used on this road following complaints about speeding.

1. Brierton Lane

Major route past the University Hospital of Hartlepool and on to East Durham and the A19 is also visited by camera patrols.

2. Easington Road

Both stretches of Elwick Road are visited by speed camera patrols.

3. Elwick Road

Complaints about speeding have resulted in visits from mobile speed patrols.

4. Rossmere Way

