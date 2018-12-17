These are the mobile speed camera locations to be aware of in Hartlepool

Here is the current list of town locations visited by mobile speed camera patrols. Please note that the list is subject to change and that the photographs are not an exact indication of where cameras might be stationed at any given time. County Durham camera locations can be found here.

1. Brierton Lane Cameras have been used on this road following complaints about speeding.

2. Easington Road Major route past the University Hospital of Hartlepool and on to East Durham and the A19 is also visited by camera patrols.

3. Elwick Road Both stretches of Elwick Road are visited by speed camera patrols.

4. Rossmere Way Complaints about speeding have resulted in visits from mobile speed patrols.

