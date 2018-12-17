These are the mobile speed camera locations to be aware of in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police operate a number initiatives throughout Hartlepool to reduce driver speed and increase road safety.
Here is the current list of town locations visited by mobile speed camera patrols. Please note that the list is subject to change and that the photographs are not an exact indication of where cameras might be stationed at any given time. County Durham camera locations can be found here.
1. Brierton Lane
Cameras have been used on this road following complaints about speeding.