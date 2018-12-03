The main A1086 coast road.

These are the mobile speed cameras to be aware of in County Durham during December

Durham Police have released of where mobile speed patrol cameras will be in operation during December.

The locations below cover the east of the county, Durham City and Chester-le-Street. Other patrols will be in operation elsewhere in the force area and our photographs do not indicate the precise areas where cameras will be based.

Cameras will be visiting different spots on this main road to and from Hartlepool.

1. A1086 Horden-Blackhall-Crimdon coast road

Police patrols are also likely to visit this stretch of road in December

2. A167 between Merryoaks and Sniperley

The main road near Framwellgate Moor School will also be visited by the mobile speed camera team.

3. C12 Finchale Road/Pit Lane, Durham

Cameras are also expected in his main Peterlee road.

4. C145 Essington Way, Peterlee

