These Hartlepool groups have been spreading festive cheer

Hartlepool community groups and clubs have been spreading lots of festive cheer.

Dinsdale Lodge care home at Seaton Carew has been enjoying a very busy programme of events for residents.

Members of the South Durham (Steelworks) Club in their Christmas jumpers.

They have welcomed visits from singing primary school children, Brownies and wreath making with Green Links.

Residents have also attended a Christmas party in the community put on by Carewatch who run Dinsdale Lodge’s luncheon club.

The home has also organised visits from talented local singers Yvonne Slater and Ben Bartlett to sing Christmas carols.

An appeal by the home for donations for residents without families has also had a great response.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) Hartlepool donated 108.40kg of food and other items for Hebron Church in'Stockton

Members of Hartlepool’s South Durham (Steelworks) Social Club and disabled members and over 50s snooker league donated an impressive £600 to Hartlepool hospital’s chemotherapy unit at their annual Christmas jumper night.

The money was raised from football cards and raffles over the last few months and presented to Pauline Wallace from the unit.

Club member Dwane Douglas said: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped.”

And young Muslims from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) Hartlepool donated over 100kg of food and other items to Hebron Church in Stockton for their food bank.

Shahid Mehmood, youth leader of AMYA Hartlepool, said: “It was an honour for our youth to do our small part for the community and make a difference to the lives of so many people who go without the essentials, such as food and drink.

“The youth themselves donated hundreds of pounds worth of food and miscellaneous items.”