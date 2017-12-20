They gave their ho-ho-whole hearted support to a Hartlepool Christmas jumper day

Thank you - you were amazing.

That was the message from officials after the success of the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group Christmas Jumper Day.

Looking stylish at English Maryrs School and Sixth Form College.

It got huge support from primary schools and companies across town and well over £2,000 was expected to have been raised once all totals are finalised.

But Jamie Allison, a trustee with the support group, said: “It has been a huge success. We have again had so much local support from many schools and businesses.”

Schools which gave their support included English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College and numerous primaries also got in on the act including West View, West Park, Clavering and St Bega’s.

Walton’s Clark Whitehill accountants and all of the support group’s own regular clubs also got involved.

All smiles on Christmas Jumper Day at St Bega's Primary School.

Jamie added: “It is so great to see so many people getting in the festive spirit for such an amazing cause. The Christmas jumper event finished off our year of fundraising perfectly bringing our yearly total over £10,000.

“This money has gone towards our brand new sensory room and extended hall area. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

The support group, he said, “couldn’t continue to do the work it does at such a high standard without the support of the local community.

“It is always great to see when Hartlepool citizens come together to help others. “

Looking smart in their Christmas jumpers at St Bega's.

English Martyrs was giving its support to the event for the third year running.

Steve Hope organises the school’s contribution towards the jumper day. He said: “We were thrilled to have taken part in the HSNSG Christmas Jumper Day for the third year running.

“The staff and students love the day and this year we managed to raise £1,039 taking our total to over £3,100.”

“We are proud to support Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group and other local charities and we will continue to do so in future years.”

The Drama Club at Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group.

To find out more about Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, contact (01429) 863766, email info@hsnsg.org.uk, or visit www.hsnsg. org.uk.

The support group's own Wednesday Club gets into the spirit.