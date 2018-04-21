Thief spared jail by judge but warned he won’t get another chance

A scrap metal thief walked from court after being given a second chance by a judge.

Ryan Young was given a suspended sentence and told by a judge he would be unlikely to get a third chance.

The stolen scrap was recovered, and two accomplices were given community sentences at an earlier hearing, Teesside Crown Court heard.

“The scrap was taken from a recycling centre in Burn Road in Hartlepool,” said Emma Atkinson, prosecuting.

“A member of the public reported suspicious activity at around 9pm.

“This defendant and two accomplices were arrested at the scene.

“They were dealt with by magistrates, this defendant appears here because he is in breach of a suspended sentence for dangerous driving.

“That offence involved a police chase in which the defendant jumped from a moving car, leaving the car to carry on without a driver.”

Young, 25, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, admitted burglary on February 18, and he admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He has previous convictions for 32 offences.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation: “This scrap was in yard premises which were in the process of being dismantled.

“Mr Young and his co-accused saw the pile of scrap and decided to take it.

“Up to that point, he had been doing well on the supervision element of the suspended sentence.”

Judge Peter Armstrong sentenced Young to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, 120 hours of community work, and a curfew for one month.

The judge told him: “You are building up quite a record for a young man.

“There is only so many times you can appear before the court without being locked up.

“You couldn’t complain if I sent you to prison today, however it is only fair the sentence has some parity with your co-accused.

“I am giving you a chance to show that you can behave yourself.”