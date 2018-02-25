Thief went on two-day shoplifting spree

A 30-year-old woman went on a shoplifting spree to get money for drugs.

Caroline Nicholson stole groceries costing £93 from Spar in Catcote Road in Hartlepool.

She returned the next day to steal drink, and on the same day stole meat costing £81 from a One Stop convenience store.

“The method was the same on each occasion,” said Lynn Dalton, prosecuting.

“She simply walked out of the shops with the goods, making no effort to pay for them.

“When interviewed by police, Nicholson said the groceries had been sold for half-price, and she had given the meat to a male who had sold it.

“She drank the wine stolen from Spar.”

Nicholson, of Nash Grove, Hartlepool, admitted theft on November 5 and 6.

Martin Scarborough, defending, said: “There have been clumps of offences over the years.

“Ms Nicholson’s problem is drink and drugs.

“Since this offending, there are signs she has knuckled down and tried to get a grip on what had taken a grip on her.”

Nicholson was given a conditional discharge for 18 months, and ordered to pay £208.97 compensation.