Thieves burgle Hartlepool pensioner's home and steal car

Police are appealing for information following a raid on a house in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team is investigating a burglary at a house in the Greatham area where the thieves also stole the car.

Thieves broke into the property yesterday, December 15, and among the items stolen were the keys to the elderly victim's car, which they also stole.

A spokesman for the force said: "Please be aware and be vigilant and keep your homes and vehicles secure."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hartlepool Police on 101 and quote E227270.