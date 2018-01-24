Third time lucky for VentureFest Tees Valley

The great and good of Tees Valley’s business community will gather again as VentureFest returns for its third year.

VentureFest Tees Valley will take place on Wednesday, May 2, to highlight the innovative work being undertaken within the region and provide a setting for new ideas and collaboration.

The event offers a truly unique opportunity for local businesses, investors, researchers and experts to learn and be inspired by each other. We’re looking forward to welcoming people from across Tees Valley’s diverse business community, whether it be small startups or companies operating globally. Simon Green

Last year’s event attracted almost 350 businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators and it is hoped this year’s will draw even more people looking to share ideas, create connections, raise funds and showcase what Tees Valley has to offer.

Simon Green, Director of VentureFest Tees Valley, said: “Innovation is already deeply embedded within many businesses in Tees Valley and we’re very excited to shine the spotlight on the area once again as we launch VentureFest Tees Valley 2018.

The programme for the one-day event will include speakers, workshops, investor meetings and an ‘Innovation Showcase’ exhibition with some of Tees Valley’s most innovative businesses.

VentureFest Tees Valley is a free event and local businesses can secure their place now at venturefest.tv.

The event’s founders are Innovate Tees Valley, Tees Valley Combined Authority and the Knowledge Transfer Network and funded from the Innovate Tees Valley programme, led by Teesside University with NEPIC, the Materials Processing Institute and Digital City.