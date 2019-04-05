This is how much people are spending on weddings in the North East

It’s not a secret that weddings can cost a lot, with the venue, rings, flowers, food and other necessary items to take into consideration.

But do you know how much a wedding typically costs if you decide to tie the knot in the North East?

Weddings can be a costly occasion

Splashing the cash

Price comparison website MoneySuperMarket has revealed the cities across the UK with highest wedding costs.

Although London takes the top spot, with over a quarter (26 per cent) of people living in the capital spending over £20,000 on their big day, the North East proved it doesn’t hold back when it comes to splashing out money on nuptials.

In particular, research finds that 10.8 per cent of couples getting married in Newcastle spend over £20,000 on their weddings, ranking number eight in the top 10 list.

The Yorkshire city of Sheffield just made the list, coming at number 10, with 9.78 per cent of couples spending £20,000 or more.

Tradition lives on

The research found that the traditional concept of the father of the bride paying or helping to pay for the wedding remains strong, with over half of brides polled saying their dad helped with wedding costs. This was compared to a third of grooms’ dads (36 per cent).

Over a third (34 per cent) of married or previously married couples admitted that they had “no idea” how they would pay for their wedding when they got engaged.

Although a fifth of Brits were able to fund a large amount of their nuptials themselves, 44 per cent paid for half, or less, of their own weddings.

Top 10 cities where couples spend over £20,000 on a wedding:

1. London - 25.9%

2. Cambridge - 17.64%

3. Chelmsford - 15.69%

4. Glasgow - 12.81%

5. Leicester - 11.96%

6. Leeds - 11.4%

7. Manchester - 11.23%

8. Newcastle - 10.8%

9. Southampton - 10.15%

10. Sheffield - 9.78%