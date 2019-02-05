This is the moment Torbjorn Kettlewell's ex-lover named him as Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin's killer

Nurse Julie Wass was charged alongside Torbjorn Kettlewell with murdering Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin - but was quick to blame him for the killing.

Wass, 48, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, denied murder during the two-week trial at Teesside Crown Court, but admitted assisting an offender.

Julie Wass captured on a police officer's bodycam as she told them Kettlewell had killed Kelly Franklin. Pic: Cleveland Police.

She said she had driven him from his home to the street where the stabbing took place as Ms Franklin, 29, stood at a bus stop.

And she admitted driving him away after the horrific killing, before returning to the scene and talking to police.

Today, after Kettlewell was convicted of murder, and Wass was found guilty of manslaughter, police released video footage filmed by the bodycam of an officer she spoke to at the scene.

Asked by the officer if she knew the lady who was attacked, she said: "Kelly Franklin."

A collage of pictures showing victim Kelly Franklin, the scene of her murder and floral tributes.

She told the officer that she saw who did it, and knew the man, naming him as Ian Kettlewell.

She gave his address, said she had keys, and was asked to give the officer all her details and not walk off anywhere.

During the two-week trial, Wass admitted she had an affair with Kettlewell - who changed his name from Ian to Torbjorn, after his favourite character in the video game Overwatch - in 2017.

She told the jury during the trial: "I did have an affair with Ian, but that was only for a couple of months in 2017," said Wass.

"We remained friends, and I would often give him lifts, take him where he wanted to go.

"When I picked him up I thought he wanted a lift to the shops. I had given him lifts many times before.

"I never saw a knife, I didn't intent to help him assault her. I did not intend she should suffer serious harm."