This is what you need to know about Metro services for the Great North Run 2018 - including station closures, parking and how to beat the ticket queues

The day is nearly here - and whether you're a runner, a spectator or just want to get out and about on the day, its important to be prepared.

Great North Run day is the busiest day of the year for Metro, with tens of thousands of runners and spectators using the system.

If you're running 13.1 miles, you don't want getting there and back to feel like a marathon endurance test in itself.

Here's everything you need to know about the Metro for the Great North Run 2018.

Stations

The nearest station to the start of the run is Haymarket in Newcastle city centre, about a 15 minute walk to the start line.

The nearest station to the end of the run is South Shields, about a 15 minute walk from the finish line. There will be a train every 7½ minutes after the race.

Extra services will be running but trains and stations will be very busy, so leave extra time for your journey.

Crowd control queues will be in place at some stations so be prepared to queue before being able to board a train.

Avoid ticket machine queues on the day

Special Great North Run wristbands are available for the Metro, which can be bought in advance and mean you don't have to carry money or have a ticket or pass in your pocket.

These can be bought for the Sunday, the Saturday, or a combined weekend pass. You can buy them here, at a Nexus TravelShop or there will be a stand at the Barilla Pasta Party on Gateshead Quays on Saturday September 8.

Wristbands cost £5.10 for the day, £3.40 for a single trip and £10.20 for the full weekend.

Child bands cost £1.30 for a day pass, 80p for a single trip pass, and £2.60 for the full weekend.

Metro Day tickets can also be bought in advance from station ticket machines.

Tickets on the day

A single trip ticket costs £3.40 and a day ticket offering unlimited travel costs £5.10 and can be bought from Metro ticket machines at stations - but expect a queue.

You can also get a Day Rover ticket allowing travel on Metro, the Shields Ferry and a range of bus services in Tyne and Wear for £7.50.

A wider choice of travel throughout the region with an Explorer North East pass for £10.50.

You can also buy app versions of the passes online.

Look after yourself and listen out

Listen to guidance from staff and station announcements. When waiting on platforms stand behind the yellow line and when the train arrives allow people to get off before trying to board.

Remember to stay hydrated before, during and after the run. If you feel unwell speak to a member of staff or contact staff using the station Help Point.

Spectators

If you plan to watch a friend or family member take part in the run, we recommend you select one place on the route to see them as it will be almost impossible to see them in more than one location due to stations and trains being very busy.

There will be a train every 7½ minutes from Newcastle to South Shields once the race has started. NB Haymarket Metro Station, the nearest to the start, will be exit only until the race starts.

After the run

In South Shields after the run two queuing systems will be in place, both queues are for Metro trains to all destinations.

In previous years the maximum waiting time in the queue has been about 90 minutes. If you have a Metro ticket have it handy, if you don't have a ticket you'll be able to buy one from staff.

If you'd rather let the queues reduce before joining them, there are a number of cafes, restaurants and pubs in South Shields to visit.

Temporary station closures

Some stations will be closed temporarily or have reduced access to assist with the movement of passengers and improve crowd control.

Haymarket - No entry into the station (exit only) from 8.00am until 10.40am. Please use Monument instead.

Jesmond and Manors - Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket or Monument instead.

Chichester - Closed from 1.00pm until early evening. Please use South Shields.

Parking at stations

Parking is free all day on Sundays at the Metro stations marked with a ‘P’ on the Metro map (except at Heworth, which is £1.20 all day). Find out more at nexus.org.uk/park.

These are the stations with car parks:

Bank Foot

Benton

Callerton Parkway

Central Station

Cullercoats

East Boldon

Fawdon

Fellgate

Felling

Four Lane Ends

Hebburn

Jarrow

Kingston Park

Millfield

Monkseaton

Northumberland Park

Park Lane

Regent Centre

Seaburn

Shiremoor

South Hylton

St James

St Peter's

Stadium of Light

Tyne Dock

Tynemouth

Walkergate

Wallsend

Whitley Bay