This is when North East X Factor star Molly Scott will next be on TV

Her knock-out performance at X Factor's Judges' Houses gained her support up and down the country.

And here in the North East, 16-year-old Molly Scott has got the region's backing to go all the way in the singing show.

The teenager, from Easington, secured her space in this series' live finals with a winning performance of Fake Love by K-Pop band BTS.

Molly was watched by millions as mentor Simon Cowell selected her as one of four finalists in the Girls category to go through for the next round.

But now she's in, when can we next see her on the TV?

Simon Cowell was the first of The X Factor judges to select his finalists last weekend with Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson still left to go.

So this weekend's shows, airing on both Saturday and Sunday, are dedicated to choosing the four finalists in the Boys, Groups and Overs categories.

Williams and Field will both be in LA for their round of Judges' Houses, while Tomlinson will be jetting off to Ibiza.

They will be joined by David Williams, Adam Lambert, Leona Lewis, Liam Payne and Nile Rodgers.

Fifteen other acts will join Molly for the first X Factor live show, which starts on Saturday, October 20. This year's final will take place on December 1. Good luck Molly!