This is when Storm Ali is set to batter Hartlepool with 60mph winds

The past couple of weeks has seen a rise in wet and windy weather conditions, as remnants from Storm Helene and other Atlantic conditions have impacted on the UK.

However, Storm Ali is now set to batter Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and parts of north Wales with very strong wind tomorrow (Wednesday 19 September).

Hartlepool is set to be hit by strong winds tomorrow, with a yellow weather warning in place from 6am to 10pm

Storm Ali is the first storm to be named by the Met Office and Met Éireann this season, with both yellow and amber weather warnings now in place over the next two days.

Storm Ali will bring a spell of very windy weather with gusts of 50-60 mph possible inland, and gusts of 65-75mph across some areas. Gusts of up to around 80mph are also possible in exposed locations, such as coastal regions and high ground.

Chief forecaster for the Met Office, Laura Paterson said: “Storm Ali is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds to northern parts of the UK through Wednesday, particularly Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland and the far northwest of England.

“As this is the first spell of very strong winds of the season, and given that most trees are still in full leaf, we are likely to see some dangerous conditions with falling trees and flying branches and other debris likely. Strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, squally showers.”

What to expect from the yellow weather warning

-Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

-Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible

-Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

-Injuries and danger to life from flying debris

-Some roads and bridges may close

These winds are set to gradually ease later on Wednesday, firstly across Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and northern England, and then across Scotland.

The outlook for the remainder of the week remains unsettled with further strong winds and heavy rain expected across most parts of the UK.

Another spell of wet and windy weather is also possible over the weekend, with quieter conditions currently expected to follow for next week.