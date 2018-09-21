This is when the sun is set to return to Hartlepool

The past few days have seen wet and windy weather conditions, but it looks as though the sun is set to make its return to Hartlepool.

Storm Ali and Storm Bronagh have seen the North East issued with weather warnings as heavy rain and strong winds dominated, bringing wet and windy weather to Hartlepool.

However, these weather conditions are beginning to ease, with the sun returning to the area.

Although Saturday (September 22) is set to be mostly cloudy, it will see some small sunny spells during the afternoon.

It will be a fine start to the day, with some early brighter or sunny spells, and winds continuing to ease. It should remain dry, although cloud will gradually thicken from the south. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Sunday (September 24) will also see some small periods of cloud, but it is Monday when the sun will be a lot more prominent, with bright skies and bursts of sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

Tuesday will then be slightly less sunny, with some bursts of pure sunshine and sunny intervals.

However, Wednesday and Thursday will then see sun throughout the day, with temperatures increasing to 17C.

According to the Met Office, for most of the UK the weather should remain largely settled through the rest of September. Most places will have long sunny spells and generally light winds.