This patriotic Hartlepool pub takes support for Armed Forces to another level

A patriotic Hartlepool pub is certainly flying the flag to show its support of our Armed Forces.

The Rossmere Hotel, on Owton Manor Lane, have decorated the lounge from top to bottom with flags, bunting, posters and hundreds of poppies.

It was the idea of landlord Russ Prentice, 45, and has been created with help from wife Laura and volunteers Muriel Stewart and Karen Archbold.

Russ said: “It’s just something I have always wanted to do and after having a night out in Stockton and seeing The Don memorial bar I thought I’m going to do it for Hartlepool.”

The display took around six weeks to create and Russ, who has been at the pub for two years, added he was partly inspired by this year’s centenaries for both the RAF and end of the First World War.

He said the reaction from visitors has been fantastic.

“On a Monday and Tuesday night the away darts teams come in and before they throw a dart they’ll just get the cameras out and start videoing and taking photos,” said Russ.

Russ sourced many of the flags and materials from the internet and the RAF have also donated a few items.

He added: “The poppies all been crocheted by locals in the bar so we’ve made it a community project.

“We have been up till three and four o’clock in the morning pinning them up.

“If the pub falls down I this room just stays together.”

The lounge also features a remembrance wall featuring pictures of the staff’s and regulars’ ancestors who served in past wars.

Rob Robson, area operations manager of Marston’s Pubs, said: “This is an excellent example of our pubs connecting with the local community.

“It just brings the two together.

“We have had pubs who have maybe done a remembrance wall and as a company we offer all ex and serving personnel a free drink on Remembrance Sunday, but this is another level.”

And the display is set to become a permanent fixture even after the traditional remembrance period has ended.