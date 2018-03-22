This studio was created by Hartlepool students - and it’s out of this world!

These super students reached for the stars when they came up with an out-of-this-world studio set.

Just look at the end result from this team of second-year Production Design students who designed and built a Gothic Sci-Fi studio set as part of their degree studies.

Student Poppy Hall on the set of 'Celestial Encounters'

The team from the Hartlepool campus of Cleveland College of Art and Design were challenged to develop a ‘Doctor Who’-inspired set for their BA (Hons) Production Design for Stage and Screen programme.

It had to be suitable for ‘an interplanetary explorer who has had trouble with his time travel machine and has come to the Interstellar Navigation Archive to have its memory reinstalled by two stargazing professors, who hold all the maps and charts of the universe’.

Forsix months, they created the ‘Celestial Encounters’ set with advice and support from industry experts Tina Sherifa Hicks and Jemma Gershinson.

The group were helped by fellow first year and third year students from the Production Design degree course, and collaborated with BA (Hons) Creative Film and Moving Image students.

It was very exciting seeing my designs go from paper to a scale model and now a full size set Poppy Hall

The stunning results were unveiled at a special viewing at The Bus Sheds stage and sound facility in Hartlepool. The set will then be available as a resource for all the college’s programmes to use for photoshoots, catwalk costume shows and illustration drawing sessions.

Poppy Hall, 22, was lucky enough to have one of her designs chosen for the Gothic-style set.

She said: “It was very exciting seeing my designs go from paper to a scale model and now a full size set. I was also a part of the construction team where we built the flats and the structure of the set, and as the project went on I assisted with painting and set design.

“Working within a tight budget was a challenge, which meant we had to come up with creative solutions to problems we encountered.

Production Design students with the set models and artwork.

“It has been really interesting to see the how the process works from designs on paper to full size sets and everything that is required in between.

“I have loved learning new skills that I will be able to use in the future.”

Students learned the whole process of set construction during the project.

Students hard at work as the set creation takes shape.

Detailed props are part of the set.