Thousands attend Wintertide festival in Hartlepool

Families from across Hartlepool got into the Christmas spirit at the annual Wintertide festival over the weekend.

Activities and events took place in the Borough Hall, at Heugh Gun Battery Museum (Moor Parade) and St Hilda’s Church, all on the Headland, with people young and old enjoying the fun.

Hartlepool Wintertide Festival

The festivities got underway on Friday night with a parade as 60 pupils from St Bega’s and St Helen’s Primary Schools on the Headland led the march through St Hilda’s Church yard to the square, where Father Christmas turned on its festive lights.

There were Christmas markets, stalls, craft fairs, art exhibitions and live music performances from students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Kyle’s Dream.

Organiser Emma Wheetman, of the Headland Festival Group, told the Mail: “There was a real buzz around the parade this year and thankfully on Saturday we were really lucky with the weather as well.

“There’s been a steady stream of people coming along and the workshops and stalls have been full throughout.

Hartlepool Wintertide Festival performance

“We’ve also had really good feedback from people about the atmosphere around the place.

“It’s a family-friendly festival, but we get a lot of adults coming too so there’s a real mix of people.

“Everything has been well attended.”