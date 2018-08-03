Thousands donated to Hartlepool care home to create 60s-style cafe

A Hartlepool care home has been allocated almost £30,000 to carry out improvements for residents with dementia.

Queens Meadow Care Home was awarded the welcome funding boost from the Improved Better Care Fund (iBCF), allocated by Hartlepool Borough Council.

As agreed in the home’s original proposal, the money will be spent on enhancing the care home to benefit residents, as well as creating a more dementia-friendly environment.

The home, on Stockton Road, received a total of £29,776.

Interior work and garden renovations have already been carried out and there are plans to create a 60s-style cafe – as well as install a shed and greenhouse for green-fingered residents.

Julie Armstrong, the home manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our plan for the capital funding was approved.

“It will enable us to enhance our care home for the benefit of all residents – especially those living with dementia.

“Familiar sights, places, music and pastimes that residents remember from their younger days can have huge benefits – helping to reduce anxiety, increase sociability and overall wellbeing.”

The iBCF was first announced in the 2015 Spending Review, and is paid as a direct grant to local government, with a condition that it is pooled into the local Better Care Fund (BCF) plan.

The iBCF can be spent on three purposes, meeting adult social care needs, reducing pressures on the NHS or ensuring that the local social care provider market is supported.

Councillor Stephen Thomas, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Services Committee, said: “I’m delighted we were able to allocate £30,000 to help all residents at Queens Meadow Care Home and in particular those living with dementia.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the 60s-style cafe and the further improvements to the gardens.

“The Improved Better Care Fund provides a great way for us to help meet adult social care needs in Hartlepool.”