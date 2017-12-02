Thousands enter ballot to see Doctor Who and League of Gentlemen screenings in Hartlepool

Tickets to see special screenings of new episodes of BBC shows Doctor Who and The League of Gentlemen in Hartlepool are in huge demand.

The free screenings of some of the BBC’s most eagerly-anticipated Christmas TV programmes have received a massive request for tickets, with almost 35,000 entries in the ballot.

A scene from the new episodes of The League Of Gentlemen. (Photo: BBC).

People only have until tomorrow to get their applications in to see the exclusive screenings.

Exclusive previews of the Doctor Who Christmas special, the first two episodes The League of Gentlemen’s twentieth anniversary specials, and children’s animation The Highway Rat will be shown in eight towns and cities in northern England.

Both programmes feature Sedgefield-born actor and writer Mark Gatiss.

The screenings kick off in Hartlepool at the Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, December 14, before visiting York, Hull, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Salford and Durham, and finishing in Bradford on December 22.

Ticket holders will be able to pose on the BBC red carpet alongside props from the shows, including Daleks and the TARDIS.

The Doctor Who Christmas special, Twice Upon a Time, sees Peter Capaldi make his final journey in the TARDIS, alongside Yorkshireman David Bradley who reprises his role as the First Doctor.

David said: “It’s really exciting that Doctor Who fans in the North of England have the opportunity to see the Christmas special first.

“I really enjoyed playing the First Doctor and as I’m from Yorkshire, it’s extra special to me that the screenings are taking place in the North.”

In Hartlepool and York there’ll be local screenings for local people to see the two of three new episodes of cult comedy The League of Gentlemen.

Talking about the screenings, co-creator and co-star Steve Pemberton said: “The north of England is where all four of us hail from and it was very definitely in our minds when we created Royston Vasey.

“We know from going out on tour that we get the best audiences in the north of England, and there’s a real connection, a humour, that we share between the four of us which is out there it the north.

“They’re the funniest people in the whole country, and we hope they enjoy the new specials we’ve made for them this Christmas.”

Fellow League of Gentlemen star Reece Shearsmith added: “Being from the North, you couldn’t be more local for The League of Gentlemen purposes so that should be reason enough to rush to apply for tickets and enjoy all your favourite characters from The League of Gentlemen.

“It’s great fun.”

The ballot to apply for tickets to the previews closes on tomorrow.

To apply go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/bbc_north_preview_screening_tour