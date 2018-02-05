Thousands of reasons to say thank to Hartlepool opticians

A Hartlepool opticians helped raise a four figure sum at Alice House Hospice’s Trees of Remembrance Stall.

Specsavers sponsored the charity’s stall, which was part of the hospice’s seasonal fundraising campaign, by ensuring the event’s costs were covered.

A total of £6,149 was raised thanks to bauble donations, merchandise sales and sponsorship.

The stall, placed outside the Specsavers store, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, allowed people to buy a bauble and place a tribute message to a loved one on the tree.

The money raised will be used to fund vital care for patients and families affected by incurable illnesses in Hartlepool and across East Durham.

The staff also raised £81.77 through their winter fundraising in store.

Ian Walker, retail director at Specsavers, said: “We are incredibly proud to have played a part in helping raise such a fine sum for Alice House Hospice.

“The stall is always incredibly popular, and we were happy to sponsor it to ensure that it continued throughout the festive season.

“The hospice is a charity which is very close to our hearts and we hope we can continue to work alongside Alice House in the months ahead.”

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser for Alice House Hospice, said: “The number of heartfelt tributes and donations made this year was phenomenal.

“All of the money raised will be used to care for patients and support their families through times of pain, fear and distress.

“Thank you to Specsavers for their sponsorship of this project and everyone who supported.”