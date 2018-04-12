Thousands raised in Hartlepool hospice volunteer’s memory

Walkers who put their best foot forward in memory of a much-missed hospice volunteer have raised thousands of pounds since her death.

Kath Miller who passed away in 2016 was a valued helper for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

The late Kath Miller who volunteered for Alice House Hospice

The Peterlee Lions charity organisation, who Kath’s husband Tommy Miller is a member of, has organised a sponsored walk for the last four years for the hospice in Wells Avenue.

He chose to name last year’s event The Kath Miller Memorial Walk, which saw about 100 people take part in a the three-mile walk from the Hearts of Oak pub in Peterlee and took a route around the picturesque Castle Eden Dene.

Included in last year’s £8,000 total was £900, which Tommy’s son and former Hartlepool United player, Tommy Miller junior and his friend Mark Roberts raised in sponsorship from doing the Great North Run.

Tommy said: “The Peterlee Lions are always proud to support Alice House Hospice in the fantastic work that they do for patients and their families in Hartlepool and East Durham.

“I would like to thank Natural England, Tracey and Peter Webster of the Hearts of Oak, in Peterlee, Liam of Dineen, of Box Clever Horden, and everyone who supported the event and for making it such a lovely tribute to Kath.”

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “There will be another walk in July this year, the fifth year that Tommy and the Peterlee Lions have organised, in aid of Alice House Hospice.

“Last year’s walk was very poignant, with family members of Kath taking part alongside staff at the hospice. It is always a pleasure to work with Tommy and it is fantastic that over £8,000 was raised in memory of such a special lady.”

Tommy has already started to organise this year’s walk, which will take place in on a date still to be confirmed.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact Tommy on 07970 789681 or Janice on (01429) 855536.

The hospice must raise £2.7million a year from the community.