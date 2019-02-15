Three arrested after jewellery is stolen from OAP's home during burglary

Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an elderly woman’s home in Billingham.

The burglary happened overnight on Wednesday, February 13, and the morning of on Thursday, February 14, in Blakeston Road.

Jewellery including matching sets of rings and bracelets were stolen, some of which have since been recovered.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been offered for sale any matching sets of jewellery to contact them on 101.

Two men aged 36 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident, alongside a woman aged 36.

All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.