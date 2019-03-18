Three arrested following reports of assault in Hartlepool which saw two men hospitalised

Three men have been arrested following reports of an assault in Hartlepool which led to two men being taken to hospital.

Two 22-year-old men were taken to hospital yesterday evening following reports of an assault in Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

Oxford Road was closed off last night

Three men, two aged 22 and one aged 33, have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Cleveland Police have not yet specified what offence they have been arrested on suspicion of.

At one point more than eight emergency vehicles were on the scene and Oxford Road and Richmond Street were cordoned off by police.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police responded to a call from ambulance service colleagues to a report of two men injured on Oxford Road in Hartlepool at 5.45pm yesterday, Sunday 17th March.

"Two men aged 22 were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Three men, two aged 22 and one aged 33, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"Anyone who may have witnessed how the men came about their injuries is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Amy Campbell on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 44928.

"Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service, said: "We got a call at 5.40pm this evening to a report of a possible assault."