Three hurt in Hartlepool road accident

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to a two-vehicle collision in Wiltshire Way shortly before 6pm yesterday.

Two people escaped from one of the cars themselves and a firecrew from Stranton fire station removed the roof of the vehicle to release a man.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 5.50pm and sent two vehicles.

"There were three casualties, two walking wounded and one with back injuries.

"All three were taken to North Tees Hospital."