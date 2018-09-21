Tidy Friday initiative launched in Hartlepool as council staff give up their dinner breaks to clean up town

Hartlepool Borough Council staff are giving up their own time to take part in a new Tidy Friday scheme to boost the environment.

The initiative has been launched by the council to encourage staff to play a leading role in helping to make the town a cleaner and more attractive place.

Hartlepool Borough Council staff take part in litter picks.

Tidy Friday encourages workers to give up some of their own time to take part in lunchtime litter picks.

The first Tidy Friday event took place on September 14 and was supported by several council teams, including occupational health staff at Hartfields on the Bishop Cuthbert estate, the Early Help Team – Stranton Locality, Public Protection, Communications and Marketing, Corporate Strategy and Performance, staff at the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL) in Brierton Lane and staff from Preventative and Community-Based Services.

Locations tidied up included Summerhill Country Park, the area around Burbank Street, Hartfields and CETL, North Cemetery and the Headland.

Tony Hanson, the council’s Assistant Director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services) who joined a clean-up on the Headland, said: “There was a really enthusiastic response to the first Tidy Friday event and I would like to thank every member of staff who gave up time to get involved.

“I think it is important that Hartlepool Borough Council and its staff are seen to be taking the lead when it comes to making the town a cleaner and more attractive place.

“I was pleased to see that a number of community-based litter picks also took place, including at Seaton Carew on Friday and on the Headland on Saturday and, again, I’d really like to thank those who got involved. Their community spirit is to be applauded.

“Further Tidy Friday initiatives for council staff are to be held in the future and I hope more local residents will support us by arranging or getting involved in litter picks. Together we really can make a difference.

“I would also urge everyone to do their utmost to help keep the town tidy by not dropping litter in the first place and always disposing of their rubbish responsibly.”