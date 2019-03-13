Time is running out to apply for grants from Wynard-based Venator’s Bright Ideas fund

Time is running out for to schools, colleges, groups and other organisations to apply for help from Wynyard-based Venator with projects that encourage learning in science, engineering, technology and maths (STEM).

The £10,000 Bright Ideas Fund is open to applications from organisations that could benefit from a financial boost to pay for resources such as safety equipment, outreach services or an educational day out.

Applications for the £250 grants are being accepted for the Bright Ideas Fund until midnight on March 31.

Karen Fenwick, Vice President Corporate Branding and Communications at Venator, said: “Innovation is at the very heart of what we do: making things possible through the creative application of bright ideas. That is why we want to reward groups and organisations dedicating their time and resources to support learning in science, technology, engineering and maths.”

Teesside’s Inspire2Learn centre promotes STEM learning. Manager Andrew Stogdale said: “STEM subjects are fundamental to many of the industries and businesses in the North East that our young people will be aiming for careers in.

“Simply passing exams does not necessarily promote a love of STEM subjects or develop the passionate attitude that we recognise and value in our local companies.

For more information about applying to the Bright Ideas Fund, visit www.venatorcommunity.com/bright-ideas/