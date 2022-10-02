Toddler dies after 'medical episode' in Shotton Colliery - police say investigations continuing

The two-year-old girl was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary on Wednesday, September 28, after emergency services were scrambled to a property in the community.

Durham Constabulary said the investigation was continuing and they were following a number of lines of enquiry.

Det Ch Insp Christopher Barker said in a statement: "We can confirm a two-year-old girl has sadly died following the incident on Wednesday.

The Great North East Air Ambulance airlifted a two-year-old girl to hospital from Shotton Colliery on Wednesday. She remains in a "critical condition". Police have arrested a man as part of their inquiry.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

Police previously said a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was released under investigation.

The force said a police vehicle was also “deliberately damaged” while officers attended the scene.

Durham Police have urged people not to speculate about the incident.