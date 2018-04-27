'Together Against Trump' protest to feature in Durham Miners' Gala march

Campaigners are planning a rally against US President Donald Trump as part of this year's Durham Miners' Gala.

The POTUS will be visit the UK on Friday, July 13, when it is said it is "likely" he will meet the Queen at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Downing Street called has called it "working visit" and it is not thought to be the full-blown state visit Mr Trump was promised last year.

Durham Miners' Gala, which will be held on Saturday, July 14, will feature Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn among its speakers and usually attracts a crowd of around 200,000, according to its organisers at Durham Miners' Association (DMA).

In response to the president's visit, Durham Stop the War, the Newcastle branch of the group, Newcastle Unites, Newcastle Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Newcastle Stand Up To Trump have confirmed they are planning to join the Big Meeting's parade with a group to show their opposition to the president.

A spokesman said: "Donald Trump is visiting the UK on Friday 13 July.

"On the following day we will be organising a large Together Against Trump bloc at the Durham Miners’ Gala, marching against racism, sexism and war."

More details are expected to follow.

Its secretary Alan Cummings said: “The Durham Miners’ Gala is Britain’s biggest celebration of community, collectivism and international solidarity.

DMA chief Alan Cummings says he expects speakers at the Big Meeting, which last year attracted an audience of 80,000, to make reference to Donald Trump's visit, which will happen the day before the event.

“It has been a carnival of unity and hope since 1871.

"The Gala gives a voice to the oppressed, and expresses our desire to build a better, more peaceful world.

“We stand against everything Donald Trump represents.

“We expect this year’s Durham Miners’ Gala, on Saturday, July 14, to be the biggest and best yet, and we look forward to welcoming record crowds to Durham.”

