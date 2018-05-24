Top comics heading to Hartlepool in latest popular comedy club show

Four new funnymen will take to the stage when Hartlepool’s Hot Potato Comedy Club returns this weekend.

Once again the Town Hall Theatre will play host to some of the funniest comedians on the circuit.

Paul Pirie

Saturday’s show is set to feature special guest MC Paul Pirie, Darren Harriott, and Andy Askins.

Host Paul gave up dreams of being an actor to make people laugh as a stand up comic.

His unique, gun-style delivery, fizzing energy and surreal take on the world around him have made him a comedy circuit stalwart.

He’s also had a consecutive succession of sell-out shows at The Glasgow Comedy Festival. Andy Askins heads to the stage armed with a guitar and a cheeky grin.

Andy Askins

His routine is a mix of offbeat original comic songs and parodies, popular songs re-written and given a dark twist all with a wickedly dry sense of humour.

Andy has worked with a number of household comedy names including Michael McIntyre, Lee Evans, Jason Manford, Micky Flanagan, Rhod Gilbert, Bill Bailey, and Jack Dee.

Completing the line-up is former bouncer Darren Harriott. Described as slick and extroverted, Darren masks much of his lesser mainstream, dark material with a highly likeable, charming demeanour.

His comedy deals with everything from his drug dealing Rastafarian father to subverting stereotypes, to the juiciest of topics, religion – all with a cutting edge and a sharp punch-line.

Saturday’s show starts at 8pm and tickets are £10. Call (01429) 890000 or get tickets from Christchurch, Church Square. Line-ups are subject to change and the show is not for the easily offended.