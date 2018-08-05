Touching tributes to Kelly Franklin after mum-of-three's murder in Hartlepool

A shocked community is sharing tributes to a "beautiful" mother from Hartlepool who lost her life in a brutal attack.

Cleveland Police today named Kelly Franklin as the victim of a fatal incident which took place in the town on Friday just after 9pm.

Kelly was 29.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead on Friday in Oxford Road after suffering "significant" injuries.

Floral tributes have been left near the scene of Kelly's murder, and many have started to leave messages on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page in memory of the mum.

Here are some of your tributes to Kelly Franklin from social media:

Kathleen Foster: "Love, thoughts and prayers are with this lady's family. RIP."

Diane Marshall: "OMG Kelly I was only talking to you couple of weeks ago can't believe it. RIP."

Joanne Louise Marks: "RIP my friend feel so sorry for your babies and your family they loved you so much you're going to be missed by so many people."

Olwen Robinson: "Such sad news those little bairns left without a mammy. RIP."

Read more: Murder victim named as Hartlepool mum-of-three



Wendy Josephine Eilerd: "RIP. God bless her and her children."

Jane Sawdon: "Heaven has received a beautiful angel RIP."

Andrea Richardson Cook: "I was hoping it wasn't Kelly, she was a beautiful, quiet young lady who used to come in the shop I worked in, absolutely gutted, thoughts and prayers with your family and friends and to your three kids who now have no mammy, RIP Kelly."

Pauline Daurge: "So sad those poor bairns left without a mammy bless them and her family."

Jane Sawdon: "Heaven has received a beautiful angel RIP."

*Two people, a 30-year-old man and 48-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.