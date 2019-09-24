Work is now complete on the junction at Sheraton off the A19.

Durham County Council has worked with Highways England on the initiative at the A19/A179/B1280 Sheraton junction, near South Wingate.

It has seen the installation of traffic lights which should reduce the number of vehicles queueing back on to the A19, particularly on the northbound slip road.

The lights will also make it easier for motorists merging on to the A179 and B1280 as well as those turning on to the A19 from these roads.

Dave Wafer, Durham County Council's strategic traffic manager, and Councillor Brian Stephens, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships at the junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speed limit on the road has also been reduced to 40mph as a further measure to improve safety.

The junction was one of a number of traffic hotspots across the country identified for improvement by Highways England in response to a number of serious accidents and deaths.

Councillor Brian Stephens, member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: “Regular users of the junction will know just how busy it can get but are confident that motorists will see a difference as a result of the work we have carried out.

“The introduction of traffic lights and a reduced speed limit should significantly improve traffic flow, reducing congestion and journey times and, most importantly, making the

junction a lot safer for everyone.