A19 southbound carriageway closed following four-vehicle crash – police put diversions in place
The southbound carriageway of the A19 Tees flyover is closed following a four-vehicle crash.
By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 13:05
Emergency services are at the scene of the crash where the southbound carriageway has been closed.
Traffic is being diverted and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
Cleveland Police said: “The A19 flyover is currently closed southbound due to a four-vehicle collision.
“Traffic is being diverted at Portrack. Emergency services are on scene.
“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.”